Kotak Mahindra Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,019.23 crore, up 8.33% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,019.23 crore in March 2021 up 8.33% from Rs. 4633.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,589.32 crore in March 2021 up 35.91% from Rs. 1,905.18 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,578.34 crore in March 2021 up 16.3% from Rs. 3,936.65 crore in March 2020.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 12.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.71 in March 2020.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,748.80 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 28.85% over the last 12 months.