you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,633.19 crore, up 15.8% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kotak Mahindra Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,633.19 crore in March 2020 up 15.8% from Rs. 4001.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,905.18 crore in March 2020 down 6.53% from Rs. 2,038.27 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,936.65 crore in March 2020 up 23.48% from Rs. 3,188.20 crore in March 2019.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.68 in March 2019.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,157.20 on May 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.94% returns over the last 6 months and -16.71% over the last 12 months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,198.956,197.235,976.91
(b) Income on Investment1,868.331,831.671,663.28
(c) Int. on balances With RBI261.23195.60197.40
(d) Others105.62107.48138.10
Other Income3,650.585,210.455,847.64
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,800.943,890.353,974.67
Employees Cost1,422.981,568.801,352.39
Other Expenses2,924.144,721.225,308.07
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies3,936.653,362.063,188.20
Provisions And Contingencies1,262.19472.59197.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,674.462,889.472,990.59
Tax722.64560.14952.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,951.822,329.332,038.22
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,951.822,329.332,038.22
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-46.6419.390.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,905.182,348.722,038.27
Equity Share Capital956.52955.52954.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.7112.2910.68
Diluted EPS9.7012.2810.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.7112.2910.68
Diluted EPS9.7012.2810.67
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA5,487.665,914.924,789.23
ii) Net NPA1,744.812,174.731,695.82
i) % of Gross NPA2.162.331.94
ii) % of Net NPA0.700.870.70
Return on Assets %0.450.580.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 13, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Kotak Mahindra #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Results

