Kotak Mahindra Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,633.19 crore, up 15.8% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,633.19 crore in March 2020 up 15.8% from Rs. 4001.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,905.18 crore in March 2020 down 6.53% from Rs. 2,038.27 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,936.65 crore in March 2020 up 23.48% from Rs. 3,188.20 crore in March 2019.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.68 in March 2019.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,160.20 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.06% returns over the last 6 months and -22.41% over the last 12 months.