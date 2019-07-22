Kotak Mahindra Consolidated June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,159.12 crore, up 22.16% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|6,221.51
|5,976.91
|5,113.13
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,763.17
|1,663.28
|1,503.92
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|217.90
|197.40
|166.56
|(d) Others
|111.61
|138.10
|119.76
|Other Income
|3,815.37
|5,847.64
|3,000.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|4,155.07
|3,974.67
|3,498.65
|Employees Cost
|1,368.01
|1,352.39
|1,103.53
|Other Expenses
|3,343.10
|5,308.07
|2,486.48
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|3,263.38
|3,188.20
|2,814.90
|Provisions And Contingencies
|350.22
|197.61
|498.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,913.16
|2,990.59
|2,315.92
|Tax
|986.31
|952.37
|771.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,926.85
|2,038.22
|1,544.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,926.85
|2,038.22
|1,544.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|5.36
|0.05
|29.91
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,932.21
|2,038.27
|1,574.48
|Equity Share Capital
|954.67
|954.38
|953.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.12
|10.68
|8.26
|Diluted EPS
|10.11
|10.67
|8.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.12
|10.68
|8.26
|Diluted EPS
|10.11
|10.67
|8.25
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|5,020.64
|4,789.23
|4,163.65
|ii) Net NPA
|1,732.83
|1,695.82
|1,637.24
|i) % of Gross NPA
|2.02
|1.94
|1.93
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.71
|0.70
|0.77
|Return on Assets %
|0.49
|0.53
|0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
