Kotak Mahindra Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,160.15 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2021 / 03:36 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kotak Mahindra Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,160.15 crore in December 2020 up 16.18% from Rs. 4441.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,601.67 crore in December 2020 up 10.77% from Rs. 2,348.72 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,129.03 crore in December 2020 up 22.81% from Rs. 3,362.06 crore in December 2019.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 13.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.29 in December 2019.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,828.00 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.18% returns over the last 6 months and 15.29% over the last 12 months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills5,397.885,473.086,197.23
(b) Income on Investment2,410.962,419.141,831.67
(c) Int. on balances With RBI365.60334.04195.60
(d) Others105.97111.10107.48
Other Income6,554.585,254.055,210.45
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,120.263,285.513,890.35
Employees Cost1,536.641,496.561,568.80
Other Expenses6,049.064,421.654,721.22
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies4,129.034,387.693,362.06
Provisions And Contingencies674.03473.22472.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,455.003,914.472,889.47
Tax879.26981.01560.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,575.742,933.462,329.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,575.742,933.462,329.33
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates25.9313.1619.39
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,601.672,946.622,348.72
Equity Share Capital990.24989.60955.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.1414.8912.29
Diluted EPS13.1414.8912.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.1414.8912.29
Diluted EPS13.1414.8912.28
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA5,510.556,055.015,914.92
ii) Net NPA1,284.581,636.822,174.73
i) % of Gross NPA2.252.552.33
ii) % of Net NPA0.530.700.87
Return on Assets %0.560.640.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Kotak Mahindra #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2021 03:33 pm

