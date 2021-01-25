Kotak Mahindra Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,160.15 crore, up 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,160.15 crore in December 2020 up 16.18% from Rs. 4441.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,601.67 crore in December 2020 up 10.77% from Rs. 2,348.72 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,129.03 crore in December 2020 up 22.81% from Rs. 3,362.06 crore in December 2019.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 13.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.29 in December 2019.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,828.00 on January 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 36.18% returns over the last 6 months and 15.29% over the last 12 months.