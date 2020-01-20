App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,441.63 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kotak Mahindra Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,441.63 crore in December 2019 up 16.76% from Rs. 3804.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,348.72 crore in December 2019 up 27.37% from Rs. 1,844.01 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,362.06 crore in December 2019 up 24.14% from Rs. 2,708.36 crore in December 2018.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 12.29 in December 2019 from Rs. 9.67 in December 2018.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,698.10 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.65% returns over the last 6 months and 39.19% over the last 12 months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,197.236,284.315,740.67
(b) Income on Investment1,831.671,864.141,680.59
(c) Int. on balances With RBI195.60152.91208.30
(d) Others107.48117.39115.02
Other Income5,210.454,124.243,602.81
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,890.354,054.323,940.53
Employees Cost1,568.801,396.181,255.68
Other Expenses4,721.223,674.683,442.82
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies3,362.063,417.812,708.36
Provisions And Contingencies472.59473.10-10.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,889.472,944.712,719.30
Tax560.14545.63896.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,329.332,399.081,822.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,329.332,399.081,822.79
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates19.398.1721.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,348.722,407.251,844.01
Equity Share Capital955.52955.01953.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.2912.619.67
Diluted EPS12.2812.599.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.2912.619.67
Diluted EPS12.2812.599.66
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA5,914.925,475.484,458.10
ii) Net NPA2,174.732,031.591,554.19
i) % of Gross NPA2.332.171.89
ii) % of Net NPA0.870.820.67
Return on Assets %0.580.600.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 20, 2020 03:15 pm

tags #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Kotak Mahindra #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Results

