Kotak Mahindra Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,441.63 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,441.63 crore in December 2019 up 16.76% from Rs. 3804.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,348.72 crore in December 2019 up 27.37% from Rs. 1,844.01 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,362.06 crore in December 2019 up 24.14% from Rs. 2,708.36 crore in December 2018.

Kotak Mahindra EPS has increased to Rs. 12.29 in December 2019 from Rs. 9.67 in December 2018.

Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,698.10 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 10.65% returns over the last 6 months and 39.19% over the last 12 months.