Kotak Mahindra Consolidated December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,804.05 crore, Up 19.4% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 5,740.67 5,435.56 4,712.93 (b) Income on Investment 1,680.59 1,596.02 1,284.83 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 208.30 162.91 262.11 (d) Others 115.02 116.63 130.84 Other Income 3,602.81 3,517.96 3,722.74 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 3,940.53 3,772.76 3,204.81 Employees Cost 1,255.68 1,139.30 1,089.95 Other Expenses 3,442.82 3,007.40 3,178.40 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 2,708.36 2,909.62 2,640.29 Provisions And Contingencies -10.94 359.71 226.29 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2,719.30 2,549.91 2,414.00 Tax 896.51 835.79 795.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,822.79 1,714.12 1,618.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,822.79 1,714.12 1,618.06 Minority Interest -- -- -3.97 Share Of P/L Of Associates 21.22 33.25 10.15 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,844.01 1,747.37 1,624.24 Equity Share Capital 953.77 953.50 952.35 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.67 9.17 8.53 Diluted EPS 9.66 9.15 8.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.67 9.17 8.53 Diluted EPS 9.66 9.15 8.52 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 4,458.10 4,302.17 3,979.06 ii) Net NPA 1,554.19 1,617.66 1,846.86 i) % of Gross NPA 1.89 1.91 2.01 ii) % of Net NPA 0.67 0.73 0.94 Return on Assets % 0.50 0.49 0.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Lakhs) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Lakhs) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Lakhs) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited