Kotak Mahindra Consolidated December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,804.05 crore, Up 19.4% Y-o-Y.

|Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kotak Mahindra Bank are:
|Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,804.05 crore in December 2018 Up 19.4% from Rs. 3185.9 crore in December 2017.
|Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,844.01 crore in December 2018 Up 13.53% from Rs. 1,624.24 crore in December 2017.
|Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,708.36 crore in December 2018 Up 2.58% from Rs. 2,640.29 crore in December 2017.
|Kotak Mahindra EPS has Increased to Rs. 9.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.53 in December 2017.
|Kotak Mahindra shares closed at 1,240.20 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.32% returns over the last 6 months and 18.51% over the last 12 months.
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|5,740.67
|5,435.56
|4,712.93
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,680.59
|1,596.02
|1,284.83
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|208.30
|162.91
|262.11
|(d) Others
|115.02
|116.63
|130.84
|Other Income
|3,602.81
|3,517.96
|3,722.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,940.53
|3,772.76
|3,204.81
|Employees Cost
|1,255.68
|1,139.30
|1,089.95
|Other Expenses
|3,442.82
|3,007.40
|3,178.40
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,708.36
|2,909.62
|2,640.29
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-10.94
|359.71
|226.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,719.30
|2,549.91
|2,414.00
|Tax
|896.51
|835.79
|795.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,822.79
|1,714.12
|1,618.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,822.79
|1,714.12
|1,618.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-3.97
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|21.22
|33.25
|10.15
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,844.01
|1,747.37
|1,624.24
|Equity Share Capital
|953.77
|953.50
|952.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|--
|--
|--
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.67
|9.17
|8.53
|Diluted EPS
|9.66
|9.15
|8.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.67
|9.17
|8.53
|Diluted EPS
|9.66
|9.15
|8.52
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|4,458.10
|4,302.17
|3,979.06
|ii) Net NPA
|1,554.19
|1,617.66
|1,846.86
|i) % of Gross NPA
|1.89
|1.91
|2.01
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.67
|0.73
|0.94
|Return on Assets %
|0.50
|0.49
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited