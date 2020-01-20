Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 | Profit, NII grow but miss Street estimates; 5 key takeaways

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank registered a 23.62 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q3FY20 profit at Rs 1,595.9 crore, but asset quality weakened sequentially and year-on-year loan growth was at a multi-quarter low.

The Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank) took on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated results for Q3FY20 at a meeting in Mumbai on January 20.

The 5 key takeaways for Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q3Y20 scorecard:

PAT grows

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s standalone PAT for Q3FY20 increased to Rs 1,596 crore from 1,291 crore in Q3FY19, up 24 percent. The number missed the Street estimates as a CNBC-TV18 poll estimated the numbers to the tune of Rs 1,710.5 crore.

Consolidated PAT for Q3FY20 increased to Rs 2,349 crore from Rs 1,844 cr in Q3FY19, up 27 percent.

"During this quarter, employee cost includes non-recurring charge towards pension obligation of nearly Rs 200 crore mainly due to change in annuity rate, DA, etc," the bank said.

For Q3FY20, the bank’s contribution to the PAT was Rs 1,596 crore. The subsidiaries' and associates' net contribution was 32 percent of the consolidated PAT.

NII below expectations

Against the CNBC TV18 estimates of Rs 3,539.2 crore, standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter increased to Rs 3,430 crore from Rs 2,926 crore in Q3FY19, up 17 percent. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 4.69 percent, up from 4.31 percent in Q3FY19.

CASA ratio up

CASA ratio as on December 31, 2019, stood at 53.7 percent, the bank said, compared to 50.7 percent as on December 31, 2018. TD Sweep deposits were 7.4 percent of the total deposits. The cost of SA for Q3FY20 was 5.27 percent, the bank said.

NPA

As on December 31, 2019, the bank's GNPA was 2.46 percent & NNPA was 0.89 percent. As of December 31, 2019, SMA2 outstanding was Rs 274 crore (0.13 percent of net advances).

Advances