Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Preview | Profit may plunge in double digits on provisions, say experts

The stock rallies 23 percent to a record high of Rs 2,201 on October 22 but corrects six-tenth of a percent despite Bank Nifty hitting 41,000 mark

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST
 
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank, the third largest private sector lender by market capitalisation, is expected to see double-digit decline in profitability for the September 2021 quarter YoY due to elevated provisions, but experts predict improvement in asset quality and double-digit growth in loan book and deposits.

The stock rallied 23 percent in the current financial year to hit a record high of Rs 2,201 on October 22. However, it corrected six-tenth of a percent on October 25 despite stellar run in the Bank Nifty that crossed 41,000 mark for the first time.

"We expect the loan growth to be 10 percent YoY with a pickup in the retail segment. Deposits are expected to grow by 12 percent YoY. NII growth is supported by stable NIMs with lower costs of funds and a reduction in liquidity. We expect credit costs to remain under control with the QoQ reduction. The cost to income ratio is expected to be around 43.3 percent," said KRChoksey Research which sees 17 percent decline in profit.

Sharekhan, too, expects 10 percent YoY growth in loan book with strong net interest margin at around 4.5-4.7 percent for September 2021 quarter.

Asset quality

KRChoksey feels asset quality will remain stable with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 3.45 percent in Q2FY22.

"Asset quality should see an improvement, especially in the retail segment as feet on street start moving while restructuring should be minimal. Gross NPA is expected to dip by 13 bps QoQ to 3.4 percent," said ICICI Direct which expects 15 percent YoY decline in profit.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Kotak Mahindra Bank #Result Poll
first published: Oct 26, 2021 07:44 am

