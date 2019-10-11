Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Net Profit seen up 32.3% YoY to Rs. 1,511 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,511 crore up 32.3% year-on-year (up 11.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 23.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,326 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 18.8% Y-o-Y (up 3.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,488 crore.

