App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net profit up 12.3% at Rs 1,025 cr, provisions up 130%

Asset quality remained stable for the bank in the first quarter ended June 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a 12.3 percent rise in its first quarter net profit missing estimates, on the back of a 130.5 percent increase in provisions. The bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,024.94 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 912.73 crore YoY.

The bank’s net interest income grew by 15 percent to Rs 2,583 crore in Q1 from Rs 2,246 crore in the year ago period. Provisions rose to Rs 469.63 crore in the quarter ended June 30 from Rs 203.74 crore YoY.

A Reuters poll had estimated net profit to see a 28 percent increase to Rs 1,165.4 crore in Q1 of FY19.

On a consolidated basis (including subsidiaries), Kotak Bank posted a 17 percent growth YOY in its net profit at Rs 1,574 crore for Q1.

related news

The bank's capital adequacy ratio, including unaudited profits, as per Basel Ill, as on June 30, 2018 was at 18.3 percent, while Tier I ratio was at 17.6 percent.

The net interest margin stood at 4.3 percent for the first quarter. Advances as on June 30,2018 were up 24 percent to Rs 1.76 lakh crore.

Asset quality stable

The bank’s asset quality remained stable. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio dropped to 2.17 percent in Q1 from 2.58 percent a year ago. Net NPA ratio declined to 0.86 percent from 1.25 percent YoY.

There was a decrease in the gross NPA and net NPA ratios from 2.22 percent and 0.98 percent respectively on a sequential basis as well.

Gross NPA stood at Rs 3,899.45 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 3,726.62 crore a year ago. Net NPA for Q1 stood at Rs 1 527.14 compared to Rs 1,777.93 crore YoY.

CASA sees growth

The average savings deposits grew by 59 percent YoY to Rs 65,135 crore for Q1FY19. Average current account deposits grew by 24 percent YoY to Rs 26,649 crore.

The CASA ratio as on June 30, 2018 stood at 50.3 percent compared to 43.9 percent in the year ago period.

 
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 01:01 pm

tags #banking #Business #earnings #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.