Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Net Profit seen up 35.6% YoY to Rs. 1,390 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Kotak Mahindra Bank to report net profit at Rs. 1,390 crore up 35.6% year-on-year (down 1.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 22.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,158 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 21.8% Y-o-Y (up 8.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,475 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.