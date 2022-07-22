Kotak Mahindra Bank preview: Net profit to rise 32% on stable asset quality

Representative image.

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is likely to report robust profitability on the back of stable asset quality but loan growth is likely to be modest.

The bank is likely to report 32.5 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 2,176 crore for the quarter ended June, the average of the estimates of seven brokerages surveyed by Moneycontrol showed.

Most analysts expect the bank to report stable asset quality as fresh delinquencies are expected to be flat. Jefferies India Pvt Ltd expects the annualised delinquency ratio to come down to 1.7 percent for Q1FY23 from 2.9 percent a year ago. Gross bad loans as a percentage of loan book may remain low and adequate provisions would give additional support. Kotak Mahindra Bank has been conservative in its lending and that is expected to show in strong asset quality metrics.

The flipside of conservative lending practices is moderate loan growth. Most banks have indicated that loan growth has quickened and large lenders are going aggressive in disbursements, both corporate and retail. Analysts expect Kotak Mahindra Bank to show restraint even now although loan growth is likely to be higher than previous quarters. As such, a base effect would mean an additional boost in year-on-year loan growth rate. “Growth momentum in mortgages remains strong, but CV is lacklustre,” noted analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd in a report. The private sector lender’s loan disbursements may show robust growth on a sequential basis.

Loan growth would support a double-digit growth in net interest income and an improvement in net interest margin would also lend a hand. “NII is expected to grow by 18% led by healthy loan growth, as the management’s focus has shifted to advance growth,” analysts at Ashika Institutional Equity Research wrote in a note.

Other income is expected to be impacted owing to pressure on treasury income. Rise in bond yields during the quarter is likely to have resulted in mark-to-market losses which would have hit treasury income. That said, core fee income is expected to show traction. “Sequential fee income growth would be healthy due to a bounce-back in payments-related fees somewhat offsetting seasonal sluggishness. Treasury income would be weak but this would move this needle less, relatively speaking, since treasury income is a relatively small part of total non-interest income for the bank,” analysts at Yes Securities Ltd said in a report.

Investors would watch for commentary from the management on loan growth outlook and margins.