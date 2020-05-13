Kotak Mahindra Bank may report double-digit growth in Q4 deposits

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to report around 8-13 percent growth in profit, and net interest income is seen rising in double-digits despite moderate growth in advances at around 7 percent for the quarter ended March 2020.

In the case of deposits, the growth is seen in strong double-digit due to Yes Bank crisis during the quarter, but slippages could be elevated compared to the previous quarter.

The stock has fallen around 17 percent in the past year, it has lost 32 percent year-to-date and has lost 23 percent during the March quarter.

"Slowdown in auto sales and cautious approach in the MSME segment led credit growth to be reported at around 6.7 percent YoY. A cautious approach towards wholesale lending is to continue ahead. Focus on secured retail loans provide comfort and are not cause for worry," said ICICI Direct which expects 12.6 percent growth in net interest income.

Peer bank crisis worked in favour of the bank, thus leading deposits to grow at 15.2 percent YoY with CASA increasing at 56.2 percent, it added.

HDFC Securities also expects loan growth to further moderate to sub-7 percent against 10.4 percent in Q3, and sees a sharp surge in deposits (especially CASA) at 16/10 percent YoY/QoQ post the Yes Bank event.

ICICI Direct sees pre-provision operating profit growing 13 percent YoY supported by stable other income and reduced operating expenses.

With credit cost at around 25 bps of advances, profit is seen coming in at 12.6 percent YoY, the brokerage said.

According to Motilal Oswal, the profit, pre-provision operating profit and NII growth could be 9 percent, 11 percent and 14 percent respectively YoY.

On the asset quality front, ICICI Direct said, "Lockdown is expected to lead to a rise in slippages leading to gross non-performing assets at 2.5 percent. Exposure to SME, and the unsecured retail segment remains vulnerable. In addition, the extension of the lockdown would further add to asset quality worries."

Narnolia also feels asset quality is expected to remain under stress with gross NPA at 2.6 percent for the quarter.

Key things to watch out for are promoter stake in the bank, the stress in the SME segment, outlook on growth and asset quality, deposits inflows, and performance of subsidiaries.

