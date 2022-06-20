English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kotak initiates coverage on PB Fintech with buy rating, raises target price to Rs 700

    Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on PB Fintech Ltd with buy rating and increased its target price to Rs 700 a share, signalling a potential upside of 20% from its last close.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
    Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow

    Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on PB Fintech Ltd with buy rating and increased its target price to Rs 700 a share, signalling a potential upside of 20 percent from its last close.

    "High multi-year growth, leading to consistent market share gains, will likely improve unit economics and drive operating leverage over time. Its diversifying product mix, aided by increasing distribution channels, will help gather trail commissions – a key driver of its profitability," Kotak Institutional Equities said in its recent report.

    Kotak expects PB Fintech to report earnings before interest , taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) breakeven by FY2025 and turn positive by FY2026.

    Policybazaar’s dominant position (90 percent market share) in the online insurance marketplace is driven by its pioneering market position, industry first offerings, large brand investments translating into strong brand recall, a robust technological backbone, and use of rich customer insights to improve claims experience for its insurance partners and develop customised products.

    "Our expectation of high multi-year growth for Policybazaar builds in significant market share gains in the low-penetrated traditional savings and fast-growing health businesses. A vibrant offline channel, through POSPs or company operated branches, is crucial for success in these high-engagement products," Kotak report said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Shares of PB Fintech were listed in November 2021. The company had sold its shares for Rs 980 apiece to raise Rs 5,625 crore. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1470 on 17 November 2021. It is currently down over 60% from it's all time high.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Nifty #online #PB Fintech #Policybazar #Sensex #stock buzzing
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 10:36 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.