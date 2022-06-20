Kotak initiates coverage on PB Fintech with buy rating, raises target price to Rs 700

Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on PB Fintech Ltd with buy rating and increased its target price to Rs 700 a share, signalling a potential upside of 20 percent from its last close.

"High multi-year growth, leading to consistent market share gains, will likely improve unit economics and drive operating leverage over time. Its diversifying product mix, aided by increasing distribution channels, will help gather trail commissions – a key driver of its profitability," Kotak Institutional Equities said in its recent report.

Kotak expects PB Fintech to report earnings before interest , taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) breakeven by FY2025 and turn positive by FY2026.

Policybazaar’s dominant position (90 percent market share) in the online insurance marketplace is driven by its pioneering market position, industry first offerings, large brand investments translating into strong brand recall, a robust technological backbone, and use of rich customer insights to improve claims experience for its insurance partners and develop customised products.

"Our expectation of high multi-year growth for Policybazaar builds in significant market share gains in the low-penetrated traditional savings and fast-growing health businesses. A vibrant offline channel, through POSPs or company operated branches, is crucial for success in these high-engagement products," Kotak report said.

Shares of PB Fintech were listed in November 2021. The company had sold its shares for Rs 980 apiece to raise Rs 5,625 crore. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1470 on 17 November 2021. It is currently down over 60% from it's all time high.