Kotak hopes Jio Cinema to mop up Rs 1,600-crore digital ad in IPL 2023

JioCinema recorded a remarkable 32 million concurrent viewers during the final, surpassing the previous record set by Hotstar with 25.3 million during the ICC 2019 World Cup semi-final.

Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that Jio Cinema garnered digital advertising revenues of Rs 1,600 crore in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2023, up 75 percent compared to Hotstar in 2022.

Meanwhile, Disney Star ad revenue is likely to decline by 40 percent year on year to Rs 2,000 crore. According to the Kotak report, IPO ad revenues including television and digital will decline by around 15 percent to Rs 3,600 crore from Rs 4,200 crore primarily due to a sharp decline in ad spends from new age companies.

Viewership records

The revenue share between TV and digital advertising in the IPL 2023 was 55:45, a significant shift compared to the 80:20 ratio in IPL 2022. This indicates a rapid transition of ad revenue from TV to digital platforms. Additionally, the free subscription model offered by JioCinema impacted the monetisation efforts of Disney Star in terms of subscriptions.

IPL 2023 witnessed a significant increase in viewership and achieved new viewership records. In the digital space, JioCinema recorded a remarkable 32 million concurrent viewers during the final, surpassing the previous record set by Hotstar with 25.3 million during the ICC 2019 World Cup semi-final. Moreover, JioCinema accumulated over 15 billion views and attracted more than 120 million unique viewers throughout the season, the Kotak report said.

The report added that Disney Star saw significant viewership numbers during IPL 2023 on TV. They recorded a total of 496 million viewers and a staggering 40.9 billion minutes of TV consumption throughout the tournament. Additionally, they reached a peak of approximately 60.1 million concurrent TV viewers during the final. Notably, Disney Star witnessed a remarkable 44% year-on-year growth in viewership for the playoffs, surpassing the viewership peak achieved in 2020.

Kotak report says that the sharp cut in ad spend by new-age companies has impacted Star and Jio’s monetisation efforts. As per its back-of-the-envelope calculation, Star/Jio would likely incur an EBITDA loss of Rs 1,800-2,000/3,000-3,300 crore.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.