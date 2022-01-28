MARKET NEWS

    Kotak Bank Q3 results | Net profit rises 15% YoY to Rs 2,131 crore, beats estimate

    Analysts' expected a net profit of Rs 2,073 crore

    Mumbai / January 28, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
     
     
    Kotak Mahindra Bank on January 28 reported a 15 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 2,131 crore for the quarter ended December, which was above analysts' expectations of Rs 2,073 crore.

    The private sector lender's net interest income in the reported quarter grew 12 percent on-year to Rs 4,334 crore, which was slightly below the Street's expectation of Rs 4,474.7 crore.

    “NII momentum expected to improve with focus on revving loan growth, in addition, to support from funding cost tailwinds,” brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher had said in an earnings preview note.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for details.)

     
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 12:49 pm
