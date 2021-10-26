Kore Foods Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 37.92% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Kore Foods shares closed at 2.91 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given 53.16% returns over the last 6 months and 71.18% over the last 12 months.