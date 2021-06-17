Kore Foods Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 48.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 48.15% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 69.75% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Kore Foods shares closed at 2.66 on January 01, 1970 (BSE) and has given -15.29% returns over the last 6 months and -11.04% over the last 12 months.