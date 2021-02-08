Kore Foods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 48.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 48.15% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 down 114.42% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 350% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Kore Foods shares closed at 2.52 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)