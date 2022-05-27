Kopran Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.35 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.35 crore in March 2022 up 3.84% from Rs. 61.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2022 down 15.33% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2022 down 3.55% from Rs. 9.29 crore in March 2021.

Kopran EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2021.

Kopran shares closed at 222.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 13.25% over the last 12 months.