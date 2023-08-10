Kopran Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.86 crore, down 6.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.86 crore in June 2023 down 6.07% from Rs. 70.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 95.97% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2023 down 65.41% from Rs. 6.65 crore in June 2022.

Kopran EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.79 in June 2022.

Kopran shares closed at 178.75 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.50% returns over the last 6 months and -5.92% over the last 12 months.