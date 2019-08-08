Kopran Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.74 crore, up 36.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.74 crore in June 2019 up 36.35% from Rs. 27.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2019 up 315.34% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.22 crore in June 2019 up 470.27% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2018.

Kopran EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2018.

Kopran shares closed at 31.05 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.49% returns over the last 6 months and -41.96% over the last 12 months.