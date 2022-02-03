Kopran Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.57 crore, down 6.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.57 crore in December 2021 down 6.88% from Rs. 58.61 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021 down 46.29% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021 down 35.47% from Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2020.

Kopran EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.00 in December 2020.

Kopran shares closed at 296.65 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.45% returns over the last 6 months and 141.38% over the last 12 months.