Kopran Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.68 crore, down 11.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.68 crore in December 2019 down 11.59% from Rs. 61.85 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.48 crore in December 2019 down 21.65% from Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.38 crore in December 2019 down 1.52% from Rs. 10.54 crore in December 2018.

Kopran EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.62 in December 2018.

Kopran shares closed at 32.45 on February 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -23.56% over the last 12 months.