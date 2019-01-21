Kopran Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.85 crore, up 3.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.85 crore in December 2018 up 3.18% from Rs. 59.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2018 up 28.99% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.54 crore in December 2018 up 36.18% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2017.

Kopran EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2017.

Kopran shares closed at 41.60 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.15% returns over the last 6 months and -46.70% over the last 12 months.