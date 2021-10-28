Kopran Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 127.57 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.57 crore in September 2021 up 7.2% from Rs. 118.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.09 crore in September 2021 up 2.77% from Rs. 16.63 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.54 crore in September 2021 down 0.79% from Rs. 26.75 crore in September 2020.

Kopran EPS has increased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.84 in September 2020.

Kopran shares closed at 211.00 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.57% returns over the last 6 months and 87.14% over the last 12 months.