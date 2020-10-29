Kopran Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.99 crore, up 35.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.99 crore in September 2020 up 35.56% from Rs. 87.78 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.63 crore in September 2020 up 193.06% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.75 crore in September 2020 up 121.07% from Rs. 12.10 crore in September 2019.

Kopran EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2019.

Kopran shares closed at 118.35 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 324.96% returns over the last 6 months and 339.96% over the last 12 months.