    Kopran Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.88 crore, up 4.95% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kopran are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.88 crore in March 2023 up 4.95% from Rs. 141.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2023 down 54.1% from Rs. 17.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2023 down 43.19% from Rs. 28.06 crore in March 2022.

    Kopran EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2022.

    Kopran shares closed at 145.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.04% returns over the last 6 months and -33.20% over the last 12 months.

    Kopran
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.88158.00141.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.88158.00141.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.3184.9084.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.091.031.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.2825.19-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1511.8611.18
    Depreciation3.243.162.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.8822.6919.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.929.1623.31
    Other Income3.782.222.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7011.3825.37
    Interest1.782.241.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.929.1424.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.929.1424.08
    Tax2.882.196.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.046.9517.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.046.9517.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.046.9517.51
    Equity Share Capital48.2148.2148.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.671.443.68
    Diluted EPS1.671.443.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.671.443.68
    Diluted EPS1.671.443.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
