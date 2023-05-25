Kopran Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.88 crore, up 4.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.88 crore in March 2023 up 4.95% from Rs. 141.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2023 down 54.1% from Rs. 17.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2023 down 43.19% from Rs. 28.06 crore in March 2022.

Kopran EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in March 2022.

Kopran shares closed at 145.05 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.04% returns over the last 6 months and -33.20% over the last 12 months.