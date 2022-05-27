 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kopran Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.86 crore, up 1.41% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kopran are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.86 crore in March 2022 up 1.41% from Rs. 139.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.51 crore in March 2022 up 16.41% from Rs. 15.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.06 crore in March 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 24.02 crore in March 2021.

Kopran EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in March 2021.

Kopran shares closed at 222.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.82% returns over the last 6 months and 13.25% over the last 12 months.

Kopran
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.86 131.80 139.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.86 131.80 139.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.39 84.15 57.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.00 0.18 17.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.30 -13.97 17.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.18 11.96 9.30
Depreciation 2.69 2.88 2.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.58 22.35 17.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.31 24.25 16.79
Other Income 2.06 4.17 4.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.37 28.42 21.46
Interest 1.29 1.77 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.08 26.65 20.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.08 26.65 20.24
Tax 6.57 6.58 5.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.51 20.07 15.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.51 20.07 15.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.51 20.07 15.04
Equity Share Capital 48.21 43.25 43.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.68 4.64 3.48
Diluted EPS 3.68 4.64 3.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.68 4.64 3.48
Diluted EPS 3.68 4.64 3.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
May 27, 2022
