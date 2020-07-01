Kopran Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 87.38 crore, down 12.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.38 crore in March 2020 down 12.37% from Rs. 99.71 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2020 down 37.37% from Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.64 crore in March 2020 down 28.1% from Rs. 16.19 crore in March 2019.

Kopran EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2019.

Kopran shares closed at 35.15 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.48% returns over the last 6 months and -6.76% over the last 12 months.