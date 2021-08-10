Kopran Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.33 crore, down 37.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.33 crore in June 2021 down 37.69% from Rs. 120.88 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.36 crore in June 2021 down 55.33% from Rs. 14.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.11 crore in June 2021 down 48.77% from Rs. 23.64 crore in June 2020.

Kopran EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.29 in June 2020.

Kopran shares closed at 219.65 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.89% returns over the last 6 months and 249.21% over the last 12 months.