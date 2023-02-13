Kopran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.00 crore, up 19.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.88% from Rs. 131.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2022 down 65.39% from Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 down 53.55% from Rs. 31.30 crore in December 2021.

Kopran EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.64 in December 2021.

Read More

Kopran shares closed at 121.20 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.21% returns over the last 6 months and -59.64% over the last 12 months.