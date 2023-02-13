English
    Kopran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.00 crore, up 19.88% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kopran are:

    Net Sales at Rs 158.00 crore in December 2022 up 19.88% from Rs. 131.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2022 down 65.39% from Rs. 20.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 down 53.55% from Rs. 31.30 crore in December 2021.

    Kopran
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations158.00116.97131.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations158.00116.97131.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.9080.3684.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.034.780.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.19-13.52-13.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.8611.9811.96
    Depreciation3.163.252.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6923.2222.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.166.8924.25
    Other Income2.220.444.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.387.3328.42
    Interest2.241.281.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.146.0526.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.146.0526.65
    Tax2.191.396.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.954.6520.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.954.6520.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.954.6520.07
    Equity Share Capital48.2148.2143.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.440.974.64
    Diluted EPS1.440.974.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.440.974.64
    Diluted EPS1.440.974.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
