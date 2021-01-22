Kopran Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116.08 crore, up 15.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.08 crore in December 2020 up 15.86% from Rs. 100.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.71 crore in December 2020 up 148.82% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.37 crore in December 2020 up 87.09% from Rs. 13.56 crore in December 2019.

Kopran EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2019.

Kopran shares closed at 130.60 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 241.88% returns over the last 6 months and 255.86% over the last 12 months.