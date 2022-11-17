 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Konark Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 110.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in September 2022 up 110.14% from Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 90.1% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2022 up 578.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Konark Synth shares closed at 13.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.93% returns over the last 6 months and -16.30% over the last 12 months.

Konark Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.68 16.44 6.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.68 16.44 6.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.63 3.63 1.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.49 7.00 4.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.09 3.46 -0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.34 0.33
Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.34 1.28 0.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.49 0.47 -0.48
Other Income 0.20 0.21 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.69 0.68 -0.26
Interest 0.79 0.83 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.15 -0.98
Exceptional Items 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.10 -0.15 -0.98
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 -0.15 -0.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 -0.15 -0.98
Equity Share Capital 5.81 5.81 5.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.25 -1.69
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.25 -1.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.25 -1.69
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.25 -1.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am