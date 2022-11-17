Konark Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 110.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in September 2022 up 110.14% from Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 90.1% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2022 up 578.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Konark Synth shares closed at 13.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.93% returns over the last 6 months and -16.30% over the last 12 months.