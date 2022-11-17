English
    Konark Synth Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 110.14% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in September 2022 up 110.14% from Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 up 90.1% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in September 2022 up 578.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

    Konark Synth shares closed at 13.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.93% returns over the last 6 months and -16.30% over the last 12 months.

    Konark Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.6816.446.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.6816.446.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.633.631.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.497.004.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.093.46-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.340.33
    Depreciation0.260.260.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.341.280.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.490.47-0.48
    Other Income0.200.210.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.690.68-0.26
    Interest0.790.830.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.15-0.98
    Exceptional Items0.01----
    P/L Before Tax-0.10-0.15-0.98
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.15-0.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.15-0.98
    Equity Share Capital5.815.815.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.25-1.69
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.25-1.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.25-1.69
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.25-1.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am