Konark Synth Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, down 57.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 57.58% from Rs. 14.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2023 down 1206.58% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 43.38% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.

Konark Synth shares closed at 13.10 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.29% returns over the last 12 months.