Konark Synth Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, down 57.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 57.58% from Rs. 14.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2023 down 1206.58% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 43.38% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.
Konark Synth shares closed at 13.10 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.29% returns over the last 12 months.
|Konark Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.00
|11.24
|14.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.00
|11.24
|14.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.18
|2.72
|2.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.51
|6.21
|14.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|-0.10
|-6.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|0.40
|0.41
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.26
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.87
|1.24
|2.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|0.52
|0.60
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.27
|1.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.29
|0.79
|2.45
|Interest
|0.89
|0.86
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.40
|-0.07
|1.66
|Exceptional Items
|-8.06
|--
|-0.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.66
|-0.07
|0.72
|Tax
|0.76
|--
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.41
|-0.07
|0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.41
|-0.07
|0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.49
|-0.12
|1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-14.49
|-0.12
|1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.49
|-0.12
|1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-14.49
|-0.12
|1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited