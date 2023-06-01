English
    Konark Synth Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, down 57.58% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 57.58% from Rs. 14.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.41 crore in March 2023 down 1206.58% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 43.38% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022.

    Konark Synth shares closed at 13.10 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.29% returns over the last 12 months.

    Konark Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.0011.2414.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.0011.2414.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.182.722.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.516.2114.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.19-0.10-6.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.400.41
    Depreciation0.250.260.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.871.242.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.950.520.60
    Other Income0.350.271.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.290.792.45
    Interest0.890.860.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.40-0.071.66
    Exceptional Items-8.06---0.94
    P/L Before Tax-7.66-0.070.72
    Tax0.76---0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.41-0.070.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.41-0.070.76
    Equity Share Capital5.815.815.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.49-0.121.31
    Diluted EPS-14.49-0.121.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.49-0.121.31
    Diluted EPS-14.49-0.121.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
