Konark Synth Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, down 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in March 2022 down 8.68% from Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 up 125.14% from Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2022 down 26.09% from Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2021.

Konark Synth EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.21 in March 2021.

Konark Synth shares closed at 10.70 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)