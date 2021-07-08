Konark Synth Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore, up 28.97% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore in March 2021 up 28.97% from Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2021 up 69.53% from Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2021 up 1262.96% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.
Konark Synth shares closed at 10.04 on July 06, 2021 (BSE)
|Konark Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.50
|2.01
|12.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.50
|2.01
|12.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.23
|1.01
|1.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.37
|0.26
|6.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.24
|-0.92
|0.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.32
|2.05
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.41
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|1.35
|1.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.03
|-0.44
|-0.35
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.16
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.33
|-0.28
|-0.18
|Interest
|0.72
|0.84
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.61
|-1.12
|-1.35
|Exceptional Items
|-6.55
|0.00
|-10.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.94
|-1.13
|-12.27
|Tax
|-0.91
|--
|-2.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.02
|-1.13
|-9.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.02
|-1.13
|-9.93
|Equity Share Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.21
|-1.94
|-17.09
|Diluted EPS
|-5.21
|-1.94
|-17.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.21
|-1.94
|-17.09
|Diluted EPS
|-5.21
|-1.94
|-17.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited