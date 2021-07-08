Konark Synth Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore, up 28.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.50 crore in March 2021 up 28.97% from Rs. 12.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.02 crore in March 2021 up 69.53% from Rs. 9.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2021 up 1262.96% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

Konark Synth shares closed at 10.04 on July 06, 2021 (BSE)