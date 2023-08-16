Konark Synth Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, down 43.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in June 2023 down 43.03% from Rs. 16.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 30.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 up 3.19% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

Konark Synth shares closed at 15.75 on August 14, 2023 (BSE)