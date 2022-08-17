Konark Synth Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore, up 169.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore in June 2022 up 169.94% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 80.54% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 up 203.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Konark Synth shares closed at 13.59 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.35% returns over the last 6 months