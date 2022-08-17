Konark Synth Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore, up 169.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore in June 2022 up 169.94% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 80.54% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 up 203.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.
Konark Synth shares closed at 13.59 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.35% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Konark Synthetics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.44
|14.15
|6.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.44
|14.15
|6.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.63
|2.84
|0.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.00
|14.22
|3.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.46
|-6.33
|0.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.34
|0.41
|0.32
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.27
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.28
|2.13
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.60
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.21
|1.85
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.68
|2.45
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.83
|0.80
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|1.66
|-0.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.94
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.72
|-0.75
|Tax
|--
|-0.04
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.76
|-0.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.76
|-0.75
|Equity Share Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|1.31
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|1.31
|-1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|1.31
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|1.31
|-1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited