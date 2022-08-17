 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Konark Synth Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore, up 169.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore in June 2022 up 169.94% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 80.54% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 up 203.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Konark Synth shares closed at 13.59 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.35% returns over the last 6 months

Konark Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 16.44 14.15 6.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 16.44 14.15 6.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.63 2.84 0.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.00 14.22 3.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.46 -6.33 0.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.41 0.32
Depreciation 0.26 0.27 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.28 2.13 0.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 0.60 -0.28
Other Income 0.21 1.85 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.68 2.45 -0.09
Interest 0.83 0.80 0.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 1.66 -0.75
Exceptional Items -- -0.94 --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 0.72 -0.75
Tax -- -0.04 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 0.76 -0.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 0.76 -0.75
Equity Share Capital 5.81 5.81 5.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 1.31 -1.30
Diluted EPS -0.25 1.31 -1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 1.31 -1.30
Diluted EPS -0.25 1.31 -1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Konark Synth #Konark Synthetics #Results #Textiles - Processing
first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
