English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Konark Synth Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore, up 169.94% Y-o-Y

    August 17, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.44 crore in June 2022 up 169.94% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 80.54% from Rs. 0.75 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022 up 203.23% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

    Konark Synth shares closed at 13.59 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.35% returns over the last 6 months

    Close
    Konark Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.4414.156.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.4414.156.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.632.840.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.0014.223.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.46-6.330.67
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.410.32
    Depreciation0.260.270.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.282.130.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.470.60-0.28
    Other Income0.211.850.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.682.45-0.09
    Interest0.830.800.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.151.66-0.75
    Exceptional Items---0.94--
    P/L Before Tax-0.150.72-0.75
    Tax---0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.150.76-0.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.150.76-0.75
    Equity Share Capital5.815.815.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.251.31-1.30
    Diluted EPS-0.251.31-1.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.251.31-1.30
    Diluted EPS-0.251.31-1.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Konark Synth #Konark Synthetics #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.