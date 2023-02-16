 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Konark Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 15.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2022 down 15.78% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 113.64% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 30% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021. Konark Synth shares closed at 13.20 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.76% returns over the last 12 months.
Konark Synthetics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.2413.6813.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.2413.6813.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.723.633.83
Purchase of Traded Goods6.217.497.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.100.09-0.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.400.370.35
Depreciation0.260.260.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.241.341.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.490.98
Other Income0.270.200.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.790.691.32
Interest0.860.790.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.110.79
Exceptional Items--0.01-0.26
P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.100.53
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.100.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.100.53
Equity Share Capital5.815.815.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.12-0.170.91
Diluted EPS-0.12-0.170.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.12-0.170.91
Diluted EPS-0.12-0.170.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:11 pm