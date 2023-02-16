Konark Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 15.78% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 11.24 13.68 13.34 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 11.24 13.68 13.34 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.72 3.63 3.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 6.21 7.49 7.33 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.10 0.09 -0.63 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.40 0.37 0.35 Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.18 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.24 1.34 1.31 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 0.49 0.98 Other Income 0.27 0.20 0.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 0.69 1.32 Interest 0.86 0.79 0.53 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.11 0.79 Exceptional Items -- 0.01 -0.26 P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.10 0.53 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.10 0.53 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.10 0.53 Equity Share Capital 5.81 5.81 5.81 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.12 -0.17 0.91 Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.17 0.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.12 -0.17 0.91 Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.17 0.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited