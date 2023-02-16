English
    Konark Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore, down 15.78% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:Net Sales at Rs 11.24 crore in December 2022 down 15.78% from Rs. 13.34 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 113.64% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 down 30% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.Konark Synth shares closed at 13.20 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.76% returns over the last 12 months.
    Konark Synthetics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.2413.6813.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.2413.6813.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.723.633.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.217.497.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.100.09-0.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.370.35
    Depreciation0.260.260.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.241.341.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.520.490.98
    Other Income0.270.200.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.790.691.32
    Interest0.860.790.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.110.79
    Exceptional Items--0.01-0.26
    P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.100.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-0.100.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-0.100.53
    Equity Share Capital5.815.815.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.170.91
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.170.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.170.91
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.170.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Konark Synth #Konark Synthetics #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:11 pm