Konark Synth Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 110.14% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in September 2022 up 110.14% from Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2022 up 60.49% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Konark Synth shares closed at 13.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months and -14.70% over the last 12 months.

Konark Synthetics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.68 16.44 6.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.68 16.44 6.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.63 3.63 1.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.49 7.00 4.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.09 3.46 -0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.38 0.35 0.34
Depreciation 0.83 0.83 0.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.38 1.31 0.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.14 -1.18
Other Income 0.20 0.21 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.07 -0.97
Interest 0.79 0.83 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.71 -0.76 -1.69
Exceptional Items 0.01 -- -0.16
P/L Before Tax -0.71 -0.76 -1.85
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.71 -0.76 -1.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.71 -0.76 -1.85
Minority Interest 0.24 0.24 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.26 -0.10 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.73 -0.62 -1.85
Equity Share Capital 5.81 5.81 5.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.26 -1.07 -2.71
Diluted EPS -1.26 -1.07 -2.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.26 -1.07 -2.71
Diluted EPS -1.26 -1.07 -2.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Konark Synth #Konark Synthetics #Results #Textiles - Processing
first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm