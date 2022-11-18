Konark Synth Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 110.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in September 2022 up 110.14% from Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2022 up 60.49% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Konark Synth shares closed at 13.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months and -14.70% over the last 12 months.