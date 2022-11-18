English
    Konark Synth Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 110.14% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in September 2022 up 110.14% from Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2022 up 60.49% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Konark Synth shares closed at 13.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months and -14.70% over the last 12 months.

    Konark Synthetics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.6816.446.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.6816.446.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.633.631.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.497.004.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.093.46-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.380.350.34
    Depreciation0.830.830.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.381.310.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.12-0.14-1.18
    Other Income0.200.210.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.07-0.97
    Interest0.790.830.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.71-0.76-1.69
    Exceptional Items0.01---0.16
    P/L Before Tax-0.71-0.76-1.85
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.71-0.76-1.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.71-0.76-1.85
    Minority Interest0.240.24--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.26-0.10--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.73-0.62-1.85
    Equity Share Capital5.815.815.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.26-1.07-2.71
    Diluted EPS-1.26-1.07-2.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.26-1.07-2.71
    Diluted EPS-1.26-1.07-2.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:11 pm