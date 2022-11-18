Konark Synth Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore, up 110.14% Y-o-Y
November 18, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.68 crore in September 2022 up 110.14% from Rs. 6.51 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2022 up 60.49% from Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
Konark Synth shares closed at 13.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months and -14.70% over the last 12 months.
|Konark Synthetics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.68
|16.44
|6.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.68
|16.44
|6.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.63
|3.63
|1.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.49
|7.00
|4.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|3.46
|-0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.38
|0.35
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.83
|0.83
|0.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.38
|1.31
|0.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-0.14
|-1.18
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.21
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.07
|-0.97
|Interest
|0.79
|0.83
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.76
|-1.69
|Exceptional Items
|0.01
|--
|-0.16
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.76
|-1.85
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|-0.76
|-1.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|-0.76
|-1.85
|Minority Interest
|0.24
|0.24
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.26
|-0.10
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.73
|-0.62
|-1.85
|Equity Share Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-1.07
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-1.07
|-2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-1.07
|-2.71
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-1.07
|-2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited