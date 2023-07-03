Konark Synth Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, down 57.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 57.58% from Rs. 14.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2023 down 1878.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 57.8% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

Konark Synth shares closed at 16.62 on June 09, 2023 (BSE)