Konark Synth Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, down 57.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 57.58% from Rs. 14.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2023 down 1878.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 57.8% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.
Konark Synth shares closed at 16.62 on June 09, 2023 (BSE)
|Konark Synthetics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.00
|11.24
|14.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.00
|11.24
|14.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.18
|2.72
|2.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.51
|6.21
|14.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.61
|-0.10
|-6.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.44
|0.40
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.82
|0.83
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.91
|1.28
|3.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-0.09
|-0.97
|Other Income
|0.38
|0.27
|1.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.18
|0.89
|Interest
|0.89
|0.86
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-0.69
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|-8.06
|--
|-0.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.04
|-0.69
|-0.85
|Tax
|0.76
|--
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.80
|-0.69
|-0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.80
|-0.69
|-0.81
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.24
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.09
|-0.03
|0.32
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.71
|-0.48
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.79
|-0.82
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-15.79
|-0.82
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.79
|-0.82
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-15.79
|-0.82
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited