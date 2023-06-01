English
    Konark Synth Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore, down 57.58% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.00 crore in March 2023 down 57.58% from Rs. 14.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2023 down 1878.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2023 down 57.8% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

    Konark Synth shares closed at 13.10 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.29% returns over the last 12 months.

    Konark Synthetics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.0011.2414.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.0011.2414.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.182.722.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.516.2114.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.61-0.10-6.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.400.42
    Depreciation0.820.830.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.911.283.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.47-0.09-0.97
    Other Income0.380.271.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.180.89
    Interest0.890.860.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.98-0.690.09
    Exceptional Items-8.06---0.94
    P/L Before Tax-9.04-0.69-0.85
    Tax0.76---0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.80-0.69-0.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.80-0.69-0.81
    Minority Interest--0.24--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.09-0.030.32
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.71-0.48-0.49
    Equity Share Capital5.815.815.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.79-0.82-0.20
    Diluted EPS-15.79-0.82-0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.79-0.82-0.20
    Diluted EPS-15.79-0.82-0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

