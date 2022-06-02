Konark Synth Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, down 8.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Konark Synthetics are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in March 2022 down 8.68% from Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 up 96.51% from Rs. 14.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022 up 112.37% from Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2021.
Konark Synth shares closed at 10.70 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Konark Synthetics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.15
|13.34
|15.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.15
|13.34
|15.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.84
|3.83
|4.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.22
|7.33
|8.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.33
|-0.63
|2.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.35
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.75
|0.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.13
|1.35
|14.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|0.37
|-15.22
|Other Income
|1.85
|0.34
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.89
|0.71
|-14.91
|Interest
|0.80
|0.53
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.18
|-15.63
|Exceptional Items
|-0.94
|-0.26
|-6.55
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.85
|-0.08
|-22.18
|Tax
|-0.04
|--
|-0.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.81
|-0.08
|-21.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.81
|-0.08
|-21.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|7.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.32
|-0.14
|0.12
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.49
|-0.22
|-14.06
|Equity Share Capital
|5.81
|5.81
|5.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.03
|-24.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.03
|-24.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|-0.03
|-24.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|-0.03
|-24.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited