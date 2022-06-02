Konark Synth Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore, down 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.15 crore in March 2022 down 8.68% from Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022 up 96.51% from Rs. 14.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022 up 112.37% from Rs. 13.99 crore in March 2021.

Konark Synth shares closed at 10.70 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)